Chelsea’s move for reported Newcastle United target Axel Disasi could hand the Magpies a chance to land another defensive option.

The London Evening Standard has reported the move to take the Monaco defender to Stamford Bridge has left a current member of the Blues squad to reconsider his future as he faces increasing competition for a starting place this season.

Trevoh Chalobah #14 of Chelsea passes the ball against Newcastle United during the first half of the Premier League Summer (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League)

Trevoh Chalobah has been tentatively linked with a move to Tyneside and Serie A giants Inter Milan in recent months and it has now been suggested the Chelsea defender is ‘ready to leave’ the West London club because he believes his chances of regular first-team football will be ‘limited’ by Disasi’s arrival.

Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill are already ahead of Chalobah in the pecking order and the latter of that trio’s acceptance of a new long-term contract will only strengthen his cause to be part of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven during the coming season.

Chalobah is said to be hoping to find regular game-time this season to help him in his bid to break into the senior England squad after representing the Three Lions across a number of different ages groups at youth level.

The 24-year-old still has four years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and is part of the CAA Base agency, who also represent Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier and Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Villa ‘ready to bid’ for Magpies target

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing an offer for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

Federico Chiesa of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal

The Italy international was strongly linked with a move to Newcastle last month as the Magpies look to boost their options in attacking areas. However, the successful completion of a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has left United focusing on other areas and that could open the door for Villa to sign their second Magpies target of the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who was under consideration by the St James Park hierarchy, completed a big money move to Villa Park last month and he has impressed during the early stages of his time with Unai Emery’s side.