Eddie Howe’s side will be aiming to get their season off to the perfect start when they welcome the Villains to St James’ Park. After their 3-3 draw during the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, big things are anticipated when the new season kicks-off in less than a fortnight’s time.

Between now and then, the Magpies will play in the Sela Cup at St James’ Park and have games against Fiorentina and Villareal at the weekend which gives Howe the final look at options available to him before Emery brings his side to Tyneside.

One major decision Howe has to make is who will lead the line against Villa. Callum Wilson was the club’s top scorer last season with 18 goals whilst Alexander Isak impressed greatly during his first season in England.

The demand to see both feature from the off saw Howe play both together at times with Isak often playing out on the left wing as Wilson led the line through the middle. Whilst this is still an option for Howe, the addition of Harvey Barnes and impressive form of Anthony Gordon means he has plenty of options to consider.

Former Magpies defender Jose Enrique has nominated who he would select if he was in Howe’s shoes, revealing Isak would just get the nod. Enrique told Grosvenor Sport: “We have seen that Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson can play together before when Isak played on the left a few times last season. If we talk about them playing together as strikers and changing the system, it could happen and it depends on the game.

“If they need a goal they could maybe play with both of them up front at the same time, but I don’t think Eddie Howe is the kind of manager that changes the system too much.

“You look at how he played at Bournemouth and how he plays at Newcastle now and he likes to play 4-3-3 and that’s how he sets up his teams. What a problem to have, though. To have two strikers that are scoring goals, I don’t think he will be too worried about that problem.

Callum Wilson's only goal so far in pre-season came against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.

“I love Isak and if he is at his peak then I think he is the starting striker, but Callum Wilson can score goals as well, he’s a very good striker and he’s very underrated. The only problem with both of them is that they are not fit enough sometimes and they are injury prone. If they are both fit and both in their prime, for me Isak has to start.”

Wilson has scored once for Newcastle during pre-season having featured in games against Rangers, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion. His goal came in that six-goal affair in Philadelphia against Villa as he followed up Gordon’s effort that was saved well by Robin Olsen in the Villa goal.