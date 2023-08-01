2023 summer transfer window: The deadline facing Newcastle United to sign and sell players
Newcastle United have confirmed the signings of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes so far this summer.
The Magpies have added to their squad during the summer window as they head into next season knowing they must balance the demands of domestic and European football. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes will add quality to Eddie Howe’s first-team whilst Yankuba Minteh will be one to keep an eye on for the future.
The club have also offloaded Allan Saint-Maximin, Karl Darlow and sanctioned loan moves for fringe members of the squad. There is still plenty to do on Tyneside during August and here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about the summer transfer window:
When does the 2023 summer transfer window close?
The 2023 summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1. Clubs in the UK have until that time to get all their transfer business complete.
Any transfers that are ongoing around the deadline can get a two-hour extension as long as a ‘deal sheet’ has been submitted ahead of the deadline. Free agents can be signed after the September 1 deadline - as Newcastle United used to their advantage to secure Loris Karius’ signature in September last year.
When does the January transfer window open?
Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, clubs will have to wait until January 1, 2024 until they can sign players again. The winter window will run until 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
What transfer business will Newcastle United look to complete before deadline day?
Newcastle United are in the market for defensive additions and have been linked with a host of players throughout the summer window. Options at left-back, including Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Lewis Hall, have reportedly been considered whilst they still remain interested in Tino Livramento from Southampton.
The club will continue to abide by Financial Fair Play constraints and will be keen to move some fringe players on in order to help boost their wage budget. Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow’s respective departures have helped their cause recently, but they will be keen to move on players like Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick between now and deadline day.