The Magpies have added to their squad during the summer window as they head into next season knowing they must balance the demands of domestic and European football. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes will add quality to Eddie Howe’s first-team whilst Yankuba Minteh will be one to keep an eye on for the future.

The club have also offloaded Allan Saint-Maximin, Karl Darlow and sanctioned loan moves for fringe members of the squad. There is still plenty to do on Tyneside during August and here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about the summer transfer window:

When does the 2023 summer transfer window close?

The 2023 summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1. Clubs in the UK have until that time to get all their transfer business complete.

Any transfers that are ongoing around the deadline can get a two-hour extension as long as a ‘deal sheet’ has been submitted ahead of the deadline. Free agents can be signed after the September 1 deadline - as Newcastle United used to their advantage to secure Loris Karius’ signature in September last year.

Loris Karius joined Newcastle United on a free transfer after the 2022 summer window had closed.

When does the January transfer window open?

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, clubs will have to wait until January 1, 2024 until they can sign players again. The winter window will run until 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

What transfer business will Newcastle United look to complete before deadline day?

Newcastle United are in the market for defensive additions and have been linked with a host of players throughout the summer window. Options at left-back, including Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Lewis Hall, have reportedly been considered whilst they still remain interested in Tino Livramento from Southampton.