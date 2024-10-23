Chelsea defender removed from squad amid Newcastle United transfer interest & contract talks

Newcastle United transfer target Josh Acheampong has been frozen out of Chelsea’s first team due to a contract dispute.

The 18-year-old defender’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in June 2026 and he has been in talks regarding an extension. But until a new deal is signed, Acheampong has been informed that he will not feature for the first team or development squad, according to The Athletic.

The teenage right-back, who can also play at centre-back, made his Chelsea first-team debut as a late substitute against Tottenham Hotspur last season but has been limited to just one cameo appearance in the Carabao Cup against Barrow so far this campaign.

He also hasn’t been involved for Chelsea’s Under-21s side since the Barrow match last month. He is not injured having played twice for England Under-20s during the recent international break.

Acheampong’s situation has alerted several ‘high-profile clubs’ over a potential January transfer. Newcastle are understood to be one of the clubs monitoring the defender’s situation having scouted him this year.

Chelsea’s bold move to freeze the youngster out until he signs a new deal shows their determination to keep hold of the player with optimism the situation can be resolved. But the extreme measures taken could backfire with Acheampong not short of alternative options should he look to move elsewhere.

Newcastle have experience signing full-backs who have progressed through Chelsea’s academy. Tino Livramento left Chelsea to join Southampton in search of regular first-team football before landing a £31million move to Newcastle last summer.

The Magpies also signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea on an initial loan deal that became permanent this summer for £28million.

