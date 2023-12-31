Premier League news: One Chelsea star could be on the move during the January transfer window.

Conor Gallagher’s future at Chelsea could dominate the January transfer window with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen on signing the England international. Reports on Saturday suggested that Spurs and the Blues were in talks over a potential deal for the midfielder.

Gallagher, who was heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park during the summer, has been valued at £50m by his club and could be set to leave Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens as a way to help the Blues comply with Financial Fair Play constraints. The 23-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this campaign.

Speaking about the midfielder back in August amid links with a move to St James’ Park, Pochettino admitted that he ‘didn’t know’ what the future would hold for Gallagher. He said: "The players in the squad are part of the plan but then it is down to the club. Conor is a consistent player who can perform in different positions. We are so happy with him.

"Conor is showing great commitment to the club. He was captain two days ago against Wimbledon. He is an important player for us but what is going to happen in the future, I don't know."

Despite becoming an important part of the Argentine’s plans over the season, Pochettino repeated a similar message earlier this month amid growing speculation surrounding Gallagher’s future at the club. Asked whether Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge in January, Pochettino said: “That is between the club and the player.

“I don’t need to talk too much because it is not my decision. He is in the starting eleven in nearly all the games and is one of the captains. For me, he is the type of player that the club needs to have.”

