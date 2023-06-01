It’s the start of June which means the domestic football season in England will finally be over after this weekend’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Over at Newcastle United, the curtain has already come down on a superb 2022/23 campaign where Eddie Howe’s side secured a top four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League. Now it is all about the summer transfer window and strengthening the ranks at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have apparently been offered the chance to sign a player who, despite clearly being talented, has been branded a ‘flop’ after a disappointing spell with Chelsea. Meanwhile, the North East club are said to be about to table an offer to one of their current players that will make him the highest paid in their history in order to ward off interest. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Thursday, June 1:

Chelsea flop ‘offered’ to Newcastle United

According to The Daily Mail, Joao Felix has been offered to Newcastle United after seeing his hopes of staying at Chelsea dashed. The Atletico Madrid forward spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge but managed just four goals in 20 appearances.

It is claimed that the Portuguese forward had hoped to remain with the Blues but new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has decided early against keeping the 23-year old. He is also thought to be out of favour at his parent club leaving him in ‘limbo’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United offer ‘bumper’ £200k p/w deal to star

Per a report from The Sun, Newcastle United have offered Bruno Guimaraes a bumper £200,000-a-week pay deal to ward off interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The deal would make him the highest paid player in the club’s history.

