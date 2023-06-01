Dominik Szoboszlai has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer after impressing in the Bundesliga once again. The 22-year-old registered nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions and speculation that he may be on his way out of the Red Bull Arena has grown.

Newcastle have been one of the sides linked with a move for the Hungarian this summer and Szoboszlai has revealed to Index in a recent interview that he is open to new challenges in his career. “My entire career so far has been built consciously,” Szoboszlai said.

“Always reaching the next level in time, but never to a level that would be too risky to jump. You can fall from high, and it’s rare that someone gets one chance at the highest level of football, let alone two.

“All options must be considered. I dreamed of a club for myself at the age of five, another as a teenager, seeing that it is not necessarily impossible to achieve these dreams.

“If there is interest, I’ll consider it, not because I don’t have a good time at Leipzig, but because I’ve always been interested in challenges.

“On one side of the scale is a good Leipzig, with a manager who trusts me and teammates who accept me and also believe in me. No footballer can wish for more than that. This is quite an extra situation.

“At the same time, on the other side, there is the question, if I can now take a step towards Europe’s top five or six clubs, should I say no to the challenge? I’ve never been that type! I am in a very good position, as I can play in a fantastic club.

“However, I don’t want 15 years from now to look back on my career as if I didn’t get the most out of it.”