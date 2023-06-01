According to reports in Marca, Celta Vigo winger Gabri Veiga is close to sealing a move to Newcastle United. The winger, who has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid recently, is reportedly set to become the Magpies’ first transfer of the summer.

Whilst there has been reported interest from elsewhere in the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City among those credited with an interest, the Magpies have been long-term admirers of the 21-year-old. Veiga, who has been capped by Spain Under-21’s, registered nine goals and four assists for his club this season.

