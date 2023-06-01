Newcastle United ‘close’ to deal for wonderkid wanted by Chelsea and Real Madrid
Newcastle United transfers: One La Liga wonderkid is reportedly close to making the move to St James’ Park.
According to reports in Marca, Celta Vigo winger Gabri Veiga is close to sealing a move to Newcastle United. The winger, who has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid recently, is reportedly set to become the Magpies’ first transfer of the summer.
Whilst there has been reported interest from elsewhere in the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City among those credited with an interest, the Magpies have been long-term admirers of the 21-year-old. Veiga, who has been capped by Spain Under-21’s, registered nine goals and four assists for his club this season.
Able to play on either wing, Veiga has impressed at club level this year and has scored some very impressive goals in the league having netted three times from outside the penalty box this season. Veiga reportedly has a release clause of €40m - although the reports haven’t detailed whether or not Newcastle have triggered this or come to an agreement with his club.