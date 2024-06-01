'Done deal' - Major Newcastle United transfer claim after Tosin Adarabioyo snub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Lloyd Kelly is reportedly closing in on a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer this summer.

Kelly, 25, will see out his contract at AFC Bournemouth with expires on June 30 and will be free to join a new club. Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for the defender, who Eddie Howe previously signed for The Cherries from Bristol City back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in Kelly this summer but CalcioMercato journalist Daniele Longo has claimed a move to Newcastle is a ‘done deal’. Longo tweeted [translated from Italian]: “Kelly at @NUFC, done deal! Contract until 2027.”

While the deal is close, The Gazette understands it is not quite ‘done’ just yet as Newcastle look to finalise the free transfer in the coming days.

This comes as The Magpies were dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of another free agent signing, Tosin Adarabioyo. The 26-year-old will leave Fulham as a free agent this summer and Newcastle had made an offer to the defender but Chelsea have since swooped in and will look to secure his signature instead.