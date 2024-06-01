'Could have stayed' - 18-goal striker makes Newcastle United transfer claim - set for summer move
and live on Freeview channel 276
Should Real Madrid win a record-extending 15th Champions League title, former Newcastle United striker Joselu will be a big reason why.
The 34-year-old came off the bench to score a late brace to help Real Madrid reach the final by beating Bayern Munich last month. Now Joselu and Real Madrid will be looking to go one further and beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (8pm kick-off).
It would cap off a remarkable season for Joselu, who has established himself in the Spain national team while scoring 18 goals for Real during a loan spell from Spanish second-tier side Espanyol.
Real Madrid have an option to make Joselu’s loan move permanent in the summer. Five years after leaving Newcastle, Joselu is on the verge of a Champions League and La Liga double with Real Madrid.
After seven goals in 52 appearances, The Magpies sold Joselu to Alaves in a deal worth around £2.5million in 2019. The striker scored 36 goals in 113 appearances for the Spanish outfit before joining Espanyol and then Madrid on loan.
Despite having four years left on his contract at St James’ Park, Joselu made the decision to leave Newcastle in order to secure regular first-team football. It’s a decision that has ultimately led him to playing at the very top level for Real Madrid and Spain.
“When I left Newcastle, I signed for Alavés – an important club but not Newcastle’s level,” Joselu told The Guardian recently. “I had four years [left on my contract]. It would have been easy to say I’m not dropping down.
“I could have stayed [at Newcastle], picked up my money, not played. But I wanted to compete, feel important, I had no problem going.
“That experience in England and three good seasons at Alavés, then Espanyol, helped me reach where I am now.”
Following the Champions League final, Joselu will join up with the Spain national team ahead of Euro 2024. He will be joined by two of his former Newcastle team-mates, Ayoze Perez and Mikel Merino in the squad ahead of the tournament in Germany.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.