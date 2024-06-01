Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Champions League final: Former Newcastle United striker Joselu is preparing to face Borussia Dortmund with Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Should Real Madrid win a record-extending 15th Champions League title, former Newcastle United striker Joselu will be a big reason why.

The 34-year-old came off the bench to score a late brace to help Real Madrid reach the final by beating Bayern Munich last month. Now Joselu and Real Madrid will be looking to go one further and beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (8pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would cap off a remarkable season for Joselu, who has established himself in the Spain national team while scoring 18 goals for Real during a loan spell from Spanish second-tier side Espanyol.

Real Madrid have an option to make Joselu’s loan move permanent in the summer. Five years after leaving Newcastle, Joselu is on the verge of a Champions League and La Liga double with Real Madrid.

After seven goals in 52 appearances, The Magpies sold Joselu to Alaves in a deal worth around £2.5million in 2019. The striker scored 36 goals in 113 appearances for the Spanish outfit before joining Espanyol and then Madrid on loan.

Despite having four years left on his contract at St James’ Park, Joselu made the decision to leave Newcastle in order to secure regular first-team football. It’s a decision that has ultimately led him to playing at the very top level for Real Madrid and Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I left Newcastle, I signed for Alavés – an important club but not Newcastle’s level,” Joselu told The Guardian recently. “I had four years [left on my contract]. It would have been easy to say I’m not dropping down.

“I could have stayed [at Newcastle], picked up my money, not played. But I wanted to compete, feel important, I had no problem going.

“That experience in England and three good seasons at Alavés, then Espanyol, helped me reach where I am now.”