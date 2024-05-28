Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has delivered an intriguing update on his future via social media.

Giorgi Mamardashvili celebrated 100 appearances for Valencia as the club ended the 2023-24 La Liga season with a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

The match could prove to be the goalkeeper’s last for Valencia given his links with a move away this summer. The 23-year-old has been scouted by Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid while Valencia have already agreed a deal to sign a replacement goalkeeper in Stole Dimitrievski from Rayo Vallecano on a four-year deal. But Mamardashvili has hinted that he is targeting ‘more’ at Valencia in a social media post celebrating the 100-match milestone.

“Hit 100 games in this shirt [on Sunday] and I couldn't be more proud,” the Georgian wrote. “Defending this shield for these three years has been an honour and a privilege. Every minute on the field, every workout, and every challenge has been worth it.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get here: teammates, coaches, and of course the fans. This is just the beginning, let's go for more! UP ALL THE WAY! 🦇🧡.”

Mamardashvili has an £85million release clause in his contract at Valencia but United would look to reach a deal closer to the £30million.

The goalkeeper previously stated his future would be decided ‘very soon’ in an interview with Marca.

My future will be very clear very soon,” he said. “Now I don’t think about anything else, because I have an important tournament ahead of me with the Georgia team. Valencia is my home. They gave me a football career.

“My transfer to Bayern was almost done last summer. My agent visited Munich with my father to look for a house. But as far as I know, they refused to pay €35million for me.”

Newcastle are looking for goalkeeping reinforcements this summer with Loris Karius set to leave at the end of his contract next month and Martin Dubravka’s future uncertain.