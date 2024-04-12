Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been delivered two major blows ahead of their match with Tottenham Hotspur with news that Lewis Hall hasn’t trained this week and that Joe Willock is a doubt. Hall has started Newcastle’s last two games, but has been withdrawn before full-time in both outings.

Last week, Howe revealed that Hall was substituted at Craven Cottage due to fatigue, however, in an update ahead of the clash with Spurs, he confirmed that the 19-year-old hasn’t trained this week, putting his participation into the game with Ange Postecoglou’s side in doubt.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe said: “Lewis Hall has not trained at all this week so he has been a slight concern from the previous game.”

Asked about what Hall’s exact issue is, Howe continued: “Tightness in quad, it’s not a muscle pull directly, but enough to see him miss training this week and he’s a doubt for the game.”

Willock, meanwhile, lasted just 40 minutes of the win at Craven Cottage last weekend before being withdrawn from the field and replaced by Elliot Anderson. Willock has struggled for a consistent run of games this season after a hamstring injury derailed the start of the season, whilst an achilles problem kept him out over December and the new year.

Speaking about Willock’s injury and the knock he suffered against Fulham last weekend, Howe said: “Joe has been to see another specialist to check on the progress on his achilles which has been problematic for him and a difficult injury because it has not been as straightforward, there have been a few complications through the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad