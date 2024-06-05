Ex-Newcastle United and Aston Villa man expresses interest in Leicester City role after Chelsea move
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Newcastle United and Sunderland manager Steve Bruce has revealed an interest in replacing Enzo Maresca at Leicester City. The Foxes are searching for a new manager after Maresca joined Premier League rivals Chelsea.
Having helped Leicester to a Championship title in his first job in management in England, Maresca will now take charge of the Blues as they look to improve on a 6th place finish and Conference League qualification under Mauricio Pochettino. Leicester, meanwhile, have the threat of a points deduction leaning over them ahead of their return to the top flight.
Bruce, however, has boldly claimed that he wouldn’t be put off the role by a points deduction and has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacancy.
Speaking on TalkSport, Bruce said: “A points deduction wouldn’t put me off. Leicester, you know where I am!
“I mean, what a wonderful opportunity that is all of a sudden. You know, they might have a few problems, but Leicester has been a great club over the past few years, of course the fairy tale of winning the Premier League a few years ago.”
He was then asked if he was looking to get back into work, Bruce responded: “I’m looking to do something. I mean I’ve had a year off now.”
“Either management, or working alongside somebody. Or I’d like to think if a chairman asked me a question on football, I’d like to give him an answer. I’ve been in a long time. But I’ve had a long winter in this country without work and so to do something is the next step.”
Bruce’s last role in management came at the Hawthorns where he lasted just nine months in charge of West Brom before he was sacked on October 10, 2022 - just less than a year after leaving Newcastle United in 2021 following the takeover of the club and a disappointing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Bruce has previously been linked with taking charge of the Republic of Ireland national team and various other EFL roles that have cropped up in recent times. The 63-year-old has also previously stated that he would consider a move abroad if the right opportunity presented itself.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.