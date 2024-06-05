Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One former Newcastle United manager has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium.

Having helped Leicester to a Championship title in his first job in management in England, Maresca will now take charge of the Blues as they look to improve on a 6th place finish and Conference League qualification under Mauricio Pochettino. Leicester, meanwhile, have the threat of a points deduction leaning over them ahead of their return to the top flight.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Bruce, however, has boldly claimed that he wouldn’t be put off the role by a points deduction and has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacancy.

Speaking on TalkSport, Bruce said: “A points deduction wouldn’t put me off. Leicester, you know where I am!

“I mean, what a wonderful opportunity that is all of a sudden. You know, they might have a few problems, but Leicester has been a great club over the past few years, of course the fairy tale of winning the Premier League a few years ago.”

He was then asked if he was looking to get back into work, Bruce responded: “I’m looking to do something. I mean I’ve had a year off now.”

“Either management, or working alongside somebody. Or I’d like to think if a chairman asked me a question on football, I’d like to give him an answer. I’ve been in a long time. But I’ve had a long winter in this country without work and so to do something is the next step.”