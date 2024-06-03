Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League news: Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

Enzo Maresca has been confirmed as new Chelsea manager having been handed a five-year contract by the Blues. Maresca moves to Stamford Bridge just one season after joining Leicester City in his first role in management in England.

Maresca has replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the role after his departure was announced following the conclusion of the Premier League season. Pochettino helped guide Chelsea to a 6th place finish in the Premier League and a return to Europe in the form of the Conference League.

Maresca, meanwhile, helped Leicester City seal promotion to the top-flight after finishing top of the Championship. The Foxes, who are facing the threat of a points deduction for breaching PSR, have released a statement following Maresca’s departure from the King Power Stadium: ‘Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the departure of Enzo Maresca from his position as First Team Manager.

‘Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.

‘However, with Enzo’s decision made and the Board’s terms for his departure met, we wish him well in his future endeavours. He leaves with the appreciation of everyone at the Club for his work in helping us to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

‘Staff members Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javier Molina Caballero and Roberto Vitiello will also be leaving the Club.

‘The Board will now commence the process of appointing a new manager that will lead our return to the Premier League and continue the implementation of our long-term vision for the success of Leicester City Football Club.’