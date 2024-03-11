Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United trailist Dujuan Richards returned to Tyneside to haunt the club he came close to signing for last year.

The 18-year-old Jamaican international spent two weeks on trial at Newcastle United in February 2023 and was offered a deal by The Magpies before opting to join Chelsea from the Phoenix Academy. Academy president Craig Butler confirmed the deal on social media last season despite Newcastle putting forward a 'very good' offer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Richards' move to Chelsea became official in January and he scored his first goal for The Blues' academy side when returning to Newcastle over the weekend. Newcastle Under-21s fell to a 7-1 defeat at Whitley Park in the Premier League 2 match.

Chelsea took an early lead through Dylan Williams before 16-year-old summer signing Trevan Sanusi levelled things up for The Young Magpies. Ronnie Stutter made it 2-1 to the visitors heading in at half-time.

But Chelsea's academy side extended their lead with a Leo Castledine brace putting them 4-1 up within six minutes of the restart. Richards replaced Castledine and scored his first goal since his arrival in the closing stages of the match to make it 5-1.

Stutter scored again from the penalty spot in stoppage time before Richards grabbed an assist for Diego Moreira to make it 7-1 with the last kick of the game.

The result leaves Newcastle Under-21s bottom of the Premier League 2 with 10 points from 13 games so far this season. The Young Magpies' starting line-up included January signing Alfie Harrison, who joined the club from Manchester City.