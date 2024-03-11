Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has been ruled out of Monday's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (8pm kick-off).

The 19-year-old left-back has hardly featured for Newcastle this season but won't even make the bench against Chelsea due to Premier League rules. Hall is currently on loan from Chelsea and despite Newcastle having an obligation to buy the player for £28million at the end of the season, he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Interestingly Hall was named on the bench for Newcastle during their previous visit to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup back in December. The left-back was an unused substitute as The Magpies were beaten on penalties in the quarter-final following a 1-1 draw.

This is due to cup competitions being subject to different rules to the Premier League. Loan players are allowed to play against their parent clubs in cup competitions if granted permission.

But the rule that forbids loan players from playing against their parent clubs in the Premier League came about as a result of a transfer decision made by Newcastle back in 2004. The Magpies loaned forward Lomana LuaLua to fellow Premier League side Portsmouth at the time.

Pompey's Lomana LuaLua, left, fires home against parent club Newcastle at Fratton Park in February 2004. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

LuaLua lined-up against his parent club for Pompey and controversially went on to score a late equaliser in the match. This prompted a change in legislation for the Football Association and Premier League to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.