Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall felt the Premier League touchline rules were 'probably' introduced due to his presence alongside Eddie Howe.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League last season with Tindall and Howe frequently stood alongside each other on the touchline. The pair often work in unison, shouting instructions to the players on the pitch and discussing tactics with one another.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tindall is also regularly seen in dialogue with the fourth official during matches and is a key presence on the touchline alongside Howe. But ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Premier League, along with the FA, EFL and PGMOL introduced a new rule regarding behaviour from managers and coaches in the technical area.

The rule prevents more than one person standing at the front of the technical area during matches. One other person is allowed to stand but must remain next to the dugout or else face a caution in the form of a yellow card.

While Tindall has had to be told to keep his distance from Howe on a number of occasions this season, he has avoided any cautions for his conduct on the touchline so far.

“I think we’ve responded to it alright," he said. "We’ve worked together a long, long time, and it’s something we’ve always done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were obviously new rules introduced in the Premier League, and it took a bit of getting used to, but I think we’ve done okay with it."

And when asked if it felt like the rule was introduced because of his presence alongside Howe on the touchline for Newcastle, Tindall laughed: "It probably was!

"But I always say I've never got any problems if any coaching staff want to go and stand up alongside their manager to help their team or to talk or whatever it is. I've never got any problems with that for me and to us.