Manchester City midfielder Rodri has raised the possibility of players going on strike as the worldwide football schedule continues to grow.

Pep Guardiola’s side face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight with a crucial game against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City then have just over 48 hours to recover before they face Watford in the Carabao Cup ahead of their trip to St James’ Park on Saturday 28 September (12:30pm kick-off).

The revamped Champions League format means City will play at least two more matches in the league phase and could face another two-legged knockout game if they do not finish in the top-eight. Their participation in the expanded Club World Cup next summer means City players, like Rodri, face the possibility of an 11-month campaign.

And the Spanish international has revealed that players could go on-strike if nothing is done about the growing fixture list and demands on players: "I think we are close to that [players striking]," Rodri said. "If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let's see."

The Citizens have started the season with a perfect Premier League record and are the only side in the competition that can boast four wins from four games. Guardiola’s side have won four Premier League titles in a row and could make it an unprecedented five-in-a-row this season.

However, the threat of sanctions coming from the Premier League’s 115 charges against them still loom large. The hearing into those charges began on Monday.