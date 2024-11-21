'Will not' - Club chief rules out Newcastle United and Arsenal transfer amid contract standoff

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jonathan David has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent times with Newcastle United and Arsenal reported admirers of the Canadian.

David has started the season in fine form for Lille, scoring 13 goals in just 19 appearances in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League. This form has reportedly attracted the attention of suitors in England with Newcastle United and Arsenal among the clubs credited with an interest in the striker.

David has been linked with a move to Tyneside over the past few years and has been marked as someone that could act as competition alongside Alexander Isak for a starting spot at St James’ Park. The Canadian international has entered the final year of his deal at Lille and would be available on a free transfer in summer if no extension is agreed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David has previously spoken about a potential move to England, saying in March: “My future? Focused on getting this great club back to Europe where it belongs. The rest will come. Premier league? One of the best leagues in the world, why not?”

However, recent comments by Lille president Oliver Letang have poured cold water on a potential January departure for David. Speaking on the After Foot show, Letang said: “Jonathan David will not leave in January. And he already has an extension offer in his hands so the ball is in his court.”

Newcastle United have had two quiet transfer windows, signing nobody in January before adding just two senior outfield players to their ranks in summer. The 2025 winter window opens on New Year’s Day.

Related topics:ArsenalEuropeChampions LeagueEnglandAlexander Isak

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice