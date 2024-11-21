Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sven Botman has provided a major update on his recovery from an ACL injury.

Botman hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since March after suffering the injury, but is on the road to recovery. Whilst a return to first-team action is still a couple of months away, Botman has returned to training as he steps up his rehab programme.

Botman was plagued with injuries last season, missing three months of action between September and December before seeing his season prematurely ended two months before the end of the campaign. Newcastle enjoy a good defensive record this season with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn at centre-back, but Botman’s return will add quality and depth to Eddie Howe’s options and the 24-year-old has admitted he can’t wait to be back playing football again.

“I'm doing very well and I'm getting close now," Botman told the club’s website. “Friday [November 8] was my first day back training with the team and the first steps back to normal life which was a good feeling.

“It was quite relaxed, with the session being two days before a game but if you're out for so long, it's already a big thing just to be around the squad.

“I feel like everything is new but it was really nice to be around the squad, with everybody being very supportive. After the first training session, my first thought afterwards was wanting to do more but it was a good first step.

“When I was back on the training pitch, it was nice because the players were so happy that I was back with them. You can feel left out when you're injured for so long so it's good that people still care about you.”

He continued: “I cannot wait for that moment when I'm back on the pitch and playing in our stadium with the team. I remember when I came back from rehab for my knee in November, which was around three months, so it should be even more amazing than that this time around.”

A return in the new year is the most likely timescale for Botman with the club expected to be very cautious in introducing him back to the first-team to ensure there are no further complications.