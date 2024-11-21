Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Carver has explained the bitterness behind his first exit at Newcastle United.

Carver was assistant manager to Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle and took caretaker charge of the club following Robson’s departure in August 2004. As caretaker, Carver guided The Magpies to a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers before Graeme Souness was appointed as Robson’s permanent replacement.

Carver ultimately left the club shortly after Souness’ arrival and recently explained why that was.

“Graeme Souness came into Newcastle, and we didn't see eye to eye,” he told the Scottish Sun. “All he had to do was embrace me, but he didn't.

“I took over the game against Blackburn, we beat them 3-0, he couldn't get involved because he was an ex-Blackburn manager.

“On the Sunday, we're sitting in the dining room, and I'm sitting there with the staff, and he walked in with all his staff, Dean Saunders, Alan Murray, Phil Boersma and he's introducing them all to the players who were sitting in the dining room, and I'm sitting on the table with my staff.

“This is the new assistant manager, this is the new first-team coach, without the conversation with me. So, I knew he was in, because we had the international break beforehand. So I just sat there, and so they come and sat on the table with us, and we were just sitting having a conversation.

“Then I think it was Dean Saunders went, ‘gaffer remember when you stuck that flag on the halfway line at Galatasaray’, and I just looked. Because I am a straight talker, and I don't mess about, I looked at Graeme, and Graeme looked at me and he realised I wasn't very happy. He said, I think we need to have a chat, I went we do, let's go.

“So we went in his room, he said, you know how football is, John, da-da-da-da. He said I'm bringing my mates in. I went, you're bringing your mates in? Ok, that's fine, I'm ok with that. That's what you want to do.

“Freddy Shepherd wants you to be the academy director. I said, well, just tell Freddie I'm going to have a little break, a little holiday, and I'll think about it.

“I then just walked out, went to my office, packed my bags, out I went. Now, if I'd seen him in a room, I would have to say I would not want to speak to him, and I wouldn't shake his hand. That's how strongly I feel about it. And that's common knowledge to people who know me and know him. Which is sad, really, because he was a legend of a footballer, but I don't think his personal skills were great.”

Souness’ spell at Newcastle was ultimately unsuccessful as the side dropped from 5th in the Premier League during the 2003-04 season to 14th in his first season at the club. The former Scotland international was sacked midway through the 2005-06 campaign with Newcastle sitting 15th in the table.

The Magpies ended up finishing 7th that season following an impressive turnaround under Glenn Roeder, taking 32 points from the final 15 games.

Carver returned to Newcastle as assistant manager to Alan Pardew in 2011 and later became interim manager following Pardew’s departure during the 2014-15 season. After narrowly escaping relegation, Carver left St James’ Park for the second time and is now assistant manager of the Scotland national team.