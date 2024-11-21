Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak was wrongly denied a goal for Sweden during Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over Azerbaijan, UEFA has confirmed.

It was a frustrating night for Isak, who had a fine solo effort cancelled out by VAR for offside. The Newcastle United striker also missed a second half penalty but it didn’t stop Sweden claiming a comfortable win with four goals from Viktor Gyokeres two from Dejan Kulusevskiscored at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

But it ended a run of scoring in five consecutive matches for club and country for Isak. Although a UEFA spokesperson has since confirmed that Isak’s disallowed goal should have stood.

In a message shared by Swedish outlet ia Sportbladet, UEFA said: “The offside decision was a mistake by the VAR referee.”

Polish official Pawel Malec was on VAR duty for the match, assisted by Daniel Stefanski.

Amid a period of increased scrutiny and criticism directed towards match officials, many football fans took to social media to declare justice for Isak, who had run from just inside the Azerbaijan half from a clearly onside position before finding the net.

While UEFA have quickly admitted the mistake, which ultimately didn’t impact the full-time result - it’s undoubtedly a frustrating one for Isak who was cruelly denied a goal on his 50th appearance for his country.

The 25-year-old now returns to Newcastle looking to score for a fifth successive game at club level. Next up for The Magpies is West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Isak has scored five goals in his last three appearances against West Ham and also has 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League matches at St James’ Park.