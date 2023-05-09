The race for UEFA Champions League qualification looks like it could end up going down to the wire with Liverpool having closed the gap on Newcastle United and Manchester United in the top four last weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side will face relegation battling Leeds United at Elland Road in their next Premier League fixture this weekend while the Red Devils are at home to Wolves and Liverpool head to Leicester City on Monday night. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window approaches.

A huge price tag of over £80 million has reportedly been set on an in-demand striker amid interest from Newcastle, Manchester United and several other top clubs across Europe. Elsewhere, the Magpies are said to have sent scouts to watch an 18-year old midfielder who is also thought to be on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 9:

Eintracht Frankfurt set Randal Kolo Muani price tag

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hallmann has set an asking price of €90 million (just under £80 million) on striker Randal Kolo Muani amid interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, via 90min. The France international has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season and has caught the eye of the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year old along with Napoli, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. However, it is Bayern who are said to be the ‘frontrunners’ for his signature this summer amid reports they have held talks with his representatives.

Newcastle ‘send scouts’ to monitor Arsenal and Spurs linked teenager

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are continuing to send scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers with teenage midfielder Adam Wharton of particular interest. Sporting director Dan Ashworth and scout Mick Tait are both said to have been to Ewood Park in recent weeks to check on the 18-year-old, who has caught the eye in his 21 senior appearances this season.