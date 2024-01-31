Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United coach Steve Agnew has 'parted company' with Aberdeen, a club statement has confirmed.

Agnew was appointed as Aberdeen's assistant manager to Barry Robson almost exactly a year ago. But after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Dundee left The Dons sitting eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, a swift decision was made to dismiss both Agnew and Robson with immediate effect.

Agnew worked as part of Steve Bruce's coaching staff at Newcastle United between 2019 and 2021. The 58-year-old has also had coaching stints at Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Explaining the decision to relieve Agnew and Robson of their duties an Aberdeen club statement read: "League results and performances over the course of the 2023-24 campaign have been well below the expectations set. Following our failure to defeat Dundee at Pittodrie last night, the decision was taken to replace the management team."

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “Although it has been a difficult call, the Board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC.

“It’s important we thank Barry for his significant contribution to Aberdeen as a player, a coach and manager. He’s a good man who worked extremely hard in everything he did for us, and it goes without saying that we wish him, and Steve, our very best.

“But, as chairman I accept responsibility, along with the board, for the managerial upheavals. It’s exhausting for everyone to go through, not least our fans and the managers who gave their all and lost their jobs.