Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Hugo Ekitike on loan before deadline day as the 21-year-old remains out in the cold at Paris Saint-Germain. Ekitike has featured just once for the Parisians all season and was left out of their Champions League squad earlier in the campaign.

The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for attacking additions, however, they have rejected the chance to sign Ekitike on-loan. Wolves and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in the striker who Fabrizio Romano reports PSG are ‘actively working’ on sending out on loan. He posted on X: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are actively working to loan out Hugo Ekitike in the final 48h of the transfer window. Contacts taking place today to find the best solution.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ekitike will be a familiar name to Newcastle United supporters after seeing the club extensively linked with the striker during 2022’s winter and summer transfer windows. Newcastle had a bid accepted for Ekitike on deadline day in January 2022, but the Frenchman opted to stay at Stade Reims.

They then went back in for the striker in the summer, but saw their attempts to lure him to St James’ Park thwarted by interest from PSG. Ekitike would then move to Paris but has struggled in the French capital and has been tipped to leave the club.

A summer deadline day move to Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly fell through amid rumours that West Ham and Crystal Palace were interested in him, whilst the German side have also seen attempts to sign Ekitike this month stall. The Magpies were briefly linked again with a move for Ekitike, but their current fight against FFP and PSR constraints mean a signing is unlikely between now and the closure of the winter window at 11pm on Thursday 1 February.