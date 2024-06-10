Cole Palmer & Anthony Gordon footage gives insight into Newcastle United's next summer signing - deal agreed
Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford is highly rated amongst his peers.
The Burnley goalkeeper has reportedly agreed to join Newcastle, who are looking to strike a £15million plus add-ons deal with the Championship club. Trafford signed for Burnley last summer on the back of his Under-21s European Championship heroics with England.
Trafford went through the entire tournament without conceding a goal, saving a 98th-minute penalty against Spain in the final to see England crowned Champions. And footage from the touchline involving Cole Palmer, Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon reacting to Trafford’s penalty save is doing the rounds on social media once again.
Palmer, who played with Trafford at Manchester City’s academy, tells Smith Rowe after England conceded the last-minute penalty: “Hey, I bet you [Trafford] saves this.”
In the post-penalty-saving celebrations, Palmer then turns to Smith Rowe and Gordon to say: “Do you know how good this guy is? Do you know how good he is?”
Gordon replied: “How has he done that?!”
After lifting the trophy, Palmer continued praising Trafford as he said: “When Traff saved that [penalty] yeah, my heart. Hundred [times I’ve seen in him do that], I don’t have the words any more.
“So many people I’ve told how good he is.”
But Trafford’s first season of Premier League football proved to be a difficult one as he was dropped from the Burnley side for the final weeks of the season as they were ultimately relegated from the Premier League.
The 21-year-old was still called up to the senior England provisional squad for Euro 2024 but didn’t make the final cut.
