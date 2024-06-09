Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The summer transfer window opens on Friday 14 June with a busy month expected on Tyneside.

After a quiet winter window, Newcastle United will be hopeful of a busier summer window as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad whilst also being able to offload players from their wage bill. Here, in our latest writer Q&A, we take a look at some of the burning questions surrounding Newcastle United’s upcoming summer window:

Will Lloyd Kelly become a Newcastle United player?

All signs point towards Kelly signing for the Magpies. Unlike their protracted attempts to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, the competition for Kelly’s signature doesn’t seem as intense and Newcastle are viewed as the leading candidate to sign the Bournemouth defender.

Eddie Howe has previously worked with Kelly with both player and manager already knowing what they can expect from each other. Kelly has been tracked by the Magpies for a while now and with confirmation that he will leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of his contract, Kelly’s future will be resolved in the near future.

As a versatile defender with Premier League experience, Kelly fits the mould perfectly in what the club are looking for this summer and will be a relatively cheap option to bolster their defence as they look to strengthen in other areas.

Where will Newcastle United look to strengthen?

Like their previous windows under new ownership, bar the uncharacteristically quiet winter window at the beginning of this year, Newcastle will be open to strengthening in all areas and will be open to any signings that are deemed as good value for money. However, it is likely that a goalkeeper and a versatile forward, someone who can play as a striker and on the wing, will likely be prioritised.

Their plans will become more clear once if they are able to sell players and thus gaps in the squad will begin to emerge. Players like Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson could be sold this summer and will need replacing if that is the case.

A new central midfielder may also be looked at, but finances may be stretched and that could be an area the club believe they are well stocked in. Sandro Tonali’s return to football two games into the season will feel like a new signing.

Who could leave Newcastle United this summer? Do they need to sell before June 30?

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Newcastle United, along with Aston Villa, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Leicester City could be forced to sell players before the end of June in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules. Players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been heavily-linked with a move away from the club this summer, but the Gazette understands the club won’t be looking to sell either player.

As mentioned, Wilson and Almiron have been touted as players that could leave St James’ Park this summer with both attracting interest during the winter window. Saudi Arabia could be an option for Almiron, whilst Wilson reportedly has admirers in the Premier League and in Europe.