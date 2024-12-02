Liverpool will be without at least three players for Wednesday night’s trip to Newcastle United (7:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate and Connor Bradley will be out for ‘a few weeks’ after being spotted on crutches at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 over the weekend and head into Wednesday’s game sitting nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 11 wins from their opening 13 games.

Konate suffered a knee injury while Bradley was withdrawn with a hamstring issue during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last week. In addition to the defensive duo, Kostas Tsimikas has also been ruled out of the Newcastle match while Alisson, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain doubts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update after the win over Man City, Slot said: “[Konate and Bradley] will both be out for a few weeks.

“I have said many times before always difficult to judge how many weeks exactly. The end stage of an injury process can differ but they will not be in the team this week, for sure. And I don’t think Kostas will be with us in the upcoming week as well.”

Newcastle will assess the fitness of Alexander Isak ahead of the game after the striker was withdrawn 20 minutes into the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace with a hip issue.

“It was a contact issue, not a muscle pull which is good news for us,” Howe said on Isak. “We hope he’ll recover quickly but at this moment we don't know.”

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain sidelined for the game.