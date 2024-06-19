Crystal Palace ‘agree’ two-year deal following contract ‘hijack’ and Newcastle United links
The Japanese international, who worked under Palace boss Oliver Glasner during his time as Eintracht Frankfurt manager, had been in negotiations with Lazio over a contract extension before the Eagles swooped for his signature. Kamada has spent just one season at Lazio following his move from Frankfurt last summer, scoring just twice in Serie A during his time at the club.
Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kamada will sign a two-year deal at Selhurst Park, writing: ‘Understand Daichi Kamada has signed his contract as new Crystal Palace player, two year deal. Medical also completed, here we go confirmed for free-agent signing. The announcement from #CPFC is currently planned for the beginning of July.’
Ahead of his move to Italy, Newcastle United were credited with an interest in Kamada and were reportedly offered the chance to sign him on a free.
