Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a two-year contract with Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada ahead of a proposed free transfer to Selhurst Park.

The Japanese international, who worked under Palace boss Oliver Glasner during his time as Eintracht Frankfurt manager, had been in negotiations with Lazio over a contract extension before the Eagles swooped for his signature. Kamada has spent just one season at Lazio following his move from Frankfurt last summer, scoring just twice in Serie A during his time at the club.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kamada will sign a two-year deal at Selhurst Park, writing: ‘Understand Daichi Kamada has signed his contract as new Crystal Palace player, two year deal. Medical also completed, here we go confirmed for free-agent signing. The announcement from #CPFC is currently planned for the beginning of July.’

