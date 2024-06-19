Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon has revealed he would ‘love’ Newcastle United to sign England teammate Marc Guehi this summer.

Guehi completed 90 minutes during England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday and impressed as the Three Lions kept a clean sheet against a prolific Serbian attack which included Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and former Magpies man Aleksandar Mitrovic. Guehi has been capped 12 times by his nation and impressed for Crystal Palace last season, despite a knee injury seeing him miss almost three months of action during the second half of the campaign.

Like a couple of his teammates, Guehi has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer with Manchester United among those reportedly interested in the defender. Newcastle United have also briefly been linked with a move, although a reported £65m price tag may prove to be a stumbling block.

However, Gordon, who will be hoping to force himself into Gareth Southgate’s first-team for England’s clash with Denmark on Thursday night, has revealed he would ‘love’ to see Guehi make a move to St James’ Park. Speaking to TalkSport, he said: “He is top. He’s such a good player. I was glad the nation got to see him shine on that stage because he is such a lovely guy and he deserves what is coming to him.

“I thought he was unbelievable in that game, considering his height compared to the strikers they had on. He won every header, he was aggressive, intercepting loads, and his main strength is his composure on the ball, he’s like a midfielder, so him and Stones at the back is a great partnership.

“I haven’t seen the Newcastle links but it goes without saying I would love him to come, as I think he’s a top, top player and he would make us a better team.”