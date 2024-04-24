Crystal Palace boss reveals why ex-Chelsea man won’t feature against Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has revealed why Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will not feature against Newcastle United tonight - despite making a full recovery from injury. Rak-Sakyi was offered plenty of opportunities to impress under previous boss Roy Hodgson and played 30 minutes of the reverse fixture against the Magpies at St James’ Park.

However, a thigh injury suffered just a couple of weeks after that game has seen Rak-Sakyi sidelined ever since. Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle, Glasner confirmed the 21-year-old would be missing again from his matchday squad: “He’s working hard and doing well in training,” Glasner said.

“But it's the situation. I think we all agree with [Ebere] Eze, [JP] Mateta and [Michael Olise], all these three amazing players are in really good shape. Ebs scores goals, JP scores goals, Michael scores goals – and they assist.

“Then we also have Jeffrey Schlupp, with Jordan Ayew, with Odsonne Edouard, three players who could start every game because they also deserve it, because of their quality and their talent. It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes, coming back after two months’ injury and having six players here who are in fantastic shape, so it makes it hard for him now. He won't be in the squad, but he's really working hard so that he gets his minutes.

“It’s the same as every player: he has to show ‘hey, I'm ready.’ And if he does it, he gives his best. This is the best situation for any manager: that we find our players fit and in good shape.”