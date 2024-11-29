Crystal Palace confirm £50m boost ahead of Newcastle United clash

There was some good news for Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner ahead of Saturday's meeting with Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Newcastle United after Oliver Glasner confirmed two of his main attacking options are set to return to contention.

Despite enjoying a positive end to last season following Glasner’s arrival, the Eagles have made a slow start to the current campaign and are currently sat second from bottom in the Premier League table after winning just one of their opening 12 games. That solitary maximum came with a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur just over a month ago - but there were signs of improvement last weekend when Palace battled to a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Glasner’s attempts to coax an improvement out of his side have not been helped by the fact he has been without key attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze since that 1-0 win at Spurs and £30m summer signing Eddie Nketiah has been out of action since the 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to the recent international break. However, both players have now recovered from hamstring injuries and Glasner has confirmed the duo will both be in his squad for their meeting with the Magpies.

He told the club website: “Players are coming back, players have had one more week of training after returning from injuries, so it was very positive. Ebere [Eze] will be in the squad tomorrow, and Eddie Nketiah as well. We worked pretty hard on their rehab, and also the medical staff did an amazing job, so that’s why they are available earlier than expected. Both had a good week. But it’s the same with other players, like Cheick Doucouré who returned last week, they are out for several weeks but it’s good when we enter a three game week that players are back, so now we have a better situation in the squad.”

Despite that positive update on Eze and Nketiah, Glasner is still without several key players with Chadi Riad and Adam Wharton still a week away from a potential return from respective knee and groin injuries.

Brazilian forward Matheus Franca is not expected to return from a groin injury until after Christmas and Japan international Daichi Kamada misses out at he serves a suspension for the red card he received in a 2-0 defeat against Fulham earlier this month.