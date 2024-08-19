Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has once again been discussing Marc Guehi’s future amid transfer interest from Newcastle United.

Last week, Parish described Guehi as a ‘generational talent’ and stated a ‘superstar’ bid would be required for Newcastle to land a superstar player. The Palace chairman then went on talkSPORT ahead of the 2-1 opening day defeat at Brentford.

Guehi led Crystal Palace out as captain at the Gtech Community Stadium but couldn’t prevent Oliver Glasner’s side from suffering an opening-day defeat.

Parish appeared fairly relaxed and content about Guehi’s transfer situation as he said: "I said it in the week, Marc is a great player and we are a club that have to accept where we are right now.

“We are not a destination, we are somewhere you travel through and if we get the right bids for players, in the right order, then we need to look at them. We haven't got that at the moment.

“If we get that then things will change, but right now Marc is a Palace player."

Parish also highlighted his positive relationship with new Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell, who is leading the club’s pursuit of Guehi. “People have different relationships with different football clubs and you try and make it work the best way possible,” Parish added. “Everyone is trying to do the best for their club and we are always respectful when we get a bid for a player. "We are very respectful of Newcastle United and Paul Mitchell is somebody I have an incredible amount of respect for. I have known him a long time and he has been very good to me in football. He and I have had a chat about this.

“Inevitably the agents are involved and have a point of view, they are decent guys. We’ve spoken to other clubs that have expressed interest as well.

“First thing is we need to get a deal we agree on. There will have to be a conversation on personal terms.”

While a deal is yet to be agreed between Newcastle and Palace for Guehi, Parish’s comments suggest negotiations are still very much active. The Magpies have reportedly made four bids for the 24-year-old with the latest understood to be worth £65million including add-ons according to Sky Sports.