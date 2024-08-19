Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Dummett was back at St James’ Park for Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Premier League season opener against Southampton on Saturday.

The 32-year-old defender was sat in the stands as Joelinton scored the only goal of the game to confirm a 1-0 win for The Magpies. Dummett is currently without a club following his release from Newcastle this summer.

The defender spent 24 years at Newcastle, making 213 first-team appearances after progressing through the club’s academy system. His final appearance for the club came off the bench in the 4-2 win at Brentford on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Although a new deal was hinted at had Newcastle qualified for Europe, failure to do so meant Dummett was free to find a new club this summer. The defender was released alongside Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Kell Watts and Jeff Hendrick.

Ritchie has since joined Championship club Portsmouth while Watts signed a two-year deal at Cambridge United in League One. Karius has been in talks to make a move to the Serie A while Hendrick and Dummett are yet to find new clubs.

Paul Dummett posted an image of St James' Park on Instagram for the Premier League season opener against Southampton on Saturday. | Instagram

With the competitive season now underway, Dummett has remained at Newcastle. Attending the Premier League opener and posing for photos with fans at St James’ Park as he continues to work on his fitness while he looks for a new club.

Dummett has spent time training at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training centre in Benton this summer, training away from the first-team following his release.

Newcastle have previously supported out-of-contract players with Matty Longstaff allowed to work on his recovery from an ACL injury at the training ground following his release from the club.

Dummett has been linked with a summer move to Sheffield United by The Yorkshire Post but he remains without a club. As he is a free agent, the defender will be able to sign for a club outside of the summer transfer window, which ends on August 30.

Following Dummett’s departure along with Ritchie, Hendrick and Watts, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer.

“They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.”