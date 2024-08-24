Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has provided an update on a trio of players that could leave Newcastle United this summer.

There is less than a week to go of the summer transfer window and Newcastle United still have work to do on both incomings and outgoings before the deadline has passed. Whilst the headlines over the next few days will undoubtedly be made by who could join, movement out of the club is needed with a number of players that don’t have long-term futures at the club.

Two of those include Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden. Both spent last season on-loan away from Tyneside with Fraser spending the entire season at Southampton, whilst Hayden finished the campaign at QPR after half a season at Standard Liege.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Fraser was linked with a return to St Mary’s but no deal has been forthcoming, whilst Hayden has also been tipped to return to the second-tier. However, neither have left the club yet and with just days left of the summer window, Howe was asked by the Gazette to provide an update on whether there was anything imminent on the pair, he replied: “Not as far as I know.”

Howe did speak more about Jamal Lewis’ future at the club, however. Unlike Hayden and Fraser, Lewis spent pre-season in and around the first-team squad - but he is also expected to leave the club before the window closes.

Asked for an update on the former Norwich City man, Howe responded: “Jamal is still the same position that I discussed a couple of weeks ago. Let’s see what happens between now and the window, there’s a chance he could leave.”

There could also be a couple of development loans sanctioned between now and deadline day as Newcastle United plan to develop some of their academy talents and get them ready for first-team football. This has been an area in which they have struggled in recent years with the need to ensure the right player goes to the right club so important in their development - and Howe has revealed internal talks over development loans have taken place: “I think we will make a decision on those younger lads.” Howe admitted. “Internally we have had those discussions so let’s see if anything comes.”