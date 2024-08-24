Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United fans believe the club need to do a lot more in the transfer market before the window closes on Friday night.

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday 30 August, meaning Newcastle United have less than a week to conclude all their transfer business. Despite starting the summer with a chaotic few days that saw Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson leave the club whilst John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lloyd Kelly moved to Tyneside.

However, progress since that point has been slow with only Will Osula joining as a senior signing - although he will likely only play a supporting role this season. They are still looking to offload players before Friday’s deadline with the likes of Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis all unlikely to have a role in Eddie Howe’s plans.

Their pursuit of Marc Guehi has been a frustrating one as they remain apart in negotiations with Crystal Palace over their valuation of the defender - whilst their hopes of landing a right-winger have yet to come to fruition. The Magpies entered the window needing to strengthen in a couple of areas but with just days left until the deadline, it could be argued that they are ending it in a worse position than they started it.

And fans have been split on whether the window to date has been a ‘terrible’ one, or whether it has been ‘ok’ provided the club can get business done before the deadline passes. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 44% believe it has been ok whilst 51% voted that ‘much more is needed’ before Friday’s deadline.