Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfer target Marc Guehi captained Crystal Palace once again as they suffered another Premier League defeat.

The Eagles were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Saturday, starting the new season with consecutive defeats. Guehi was slammed following his opening day display at Brentford as he allowed Bryan Mbeumo to cut inside for the opening goal.

Local Palace newspaper the News Shopper handed Guehi a 4/10 match rating against Brentford. But the England defender’s display against West Ham was praised despite the defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His 6/10 rating with the joint-highest of any Palace player as a review of his performance read: “Lead by example in the first half. Kept Michail Antonio quiet all afternoon - showing immense physicality. His fellow centre-backs failed to help him. Did not look out of place in the centre of the three.”

Marc Guehi with Crystal Palace. | Getty Images

Guehi was also one of Palace’s highest-rated players on Sofascore with a match rating of 7.0 though he did lose possession 17 times during the match, more than any other player. After the match, Guehi individually applauded the fans at Selhurst Park in what some supporters speculated was a ‘goodbye’ gesture.

Newcastle are looking to strike a deal with Palace for Guehi having been locked in negotiations for almost a month. The Magpies’ latest proposal for Guehi was valued at around £65million including add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

Palace are understood to be holding out for £70million for the 24-year-old with less than a week remaining in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle’s club record transfer stands at £63million paid for Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in August 2022.