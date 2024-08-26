Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United believe they are reaping the rewards for a ‘pivotal’ piece of business done earlier this year.

Tying down Joelinton to a new long-term deal before the summer was crucial for The Magpies or else they risked losing the Brazilian ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. But the 28-year-old has committed his future at St James’ Park and has started the new campaign as a key player in Eddie Howe’s side.

And when asked how significant securing Joelinton to a new deal was for Newcastle, Howe admitted: "It was pivotal, because I don't think you can have that situation.

“I don't think it's healthy for that situation to linger at any football club when you've got players that are out of contract, in the peak of their powers, really, and their future be uncertain. I've seen the damaging effect that can have, not just on the player, but on the whole squad.

“So, I thought it was a really smart bit of business from the club, but also really smart from Joe, because it took away all the doubt and the speculation, which meant he could just focus on his football again. And I think any footballer who plays his best when he's absolutely settled and focused on his current team, then I think you see the best of the individual. I'm really pleased Joe made that decision."

Newcastle United match-winner v Southampton, Joelinton. | Getty Images

Following his opening day goal in the 1-0 win over Southampton, Joelinton was hailed as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer - a statement endorsed by Howe.

“Yeah, I do agree with him,” added the Newcastle boss. “When he's at his best, I would absolutely hate to play against him.

“He is physically incredible, and I think you'd have seen that [against Southampton] - he was at his best physically. He covered every blade of grass, he was involved in everything; duels, he was coming out with the ball in situations that he had no right to.

“He was covering and balancing our defending in a brilliant way. So I think that was Joelinton pumped to do his best. Really, really aggressive. But also, let's not underestimate his quality, because for the goal, the ball was wrapped into him at a real speed.

“He's had to take the ball really well on his left foot, which is not his strongest foot. Kill the ball dead and finish it into the corner. I thought it was a very underestimated piece of skill. Great pass from Alex [Isak], but that shows the other side of his game and maybe the striker instincts in him, because that was top-class football."