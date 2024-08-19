Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marc Guehi captained Crystal Palace into the new 2024-25 Premier League season at Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old defender has been subject to serious transfer interest this summer with Newcastle United looking to strike a deal. While Brentford dropped Ivan Toney from their matchday squad for the opening game amid transfer speculation, Palace manager Oliver Glasner opted to start Guehi as captain at the Gtech Community Stadium.

After Eberechi Eze’s disallowed free-kick for Palace, Brentford took the lead in the first half through Bryan Mbeumo before an Ethan Pinnock own goal levelled things up for the visitors in the second half. Brentford secured the win inside the final 15 minutes of normal time as Yoane Wissa bundled the ball in on the line.

After the match, Guehi was criticised for being booked and his defending in the build-up to Brentford’s opener as he allowed Mbeumo to cut inside onto his left foot and find the net. Local Palace paper the News Shopper handed Guehi a 4/10 match rating for his opening day display, the joint-lowest of any Eagles player.

“Was booked for a reckless lunge on Mads Roerslev,” the report read. “Had to do better for Brentford’s opener. He stood off Bryan Mbeumo for far too long and allowed him to get a punishing shot away.

“A disappointing afternoon from the man who Steve Parish described as a “superstar defender” this week.”

Our sister-title London World were not quite as scathing of Guehi’s performance but his 6/10 rating was again the joint-lowest of any Palace player as his defending for Brentford’s opener was highlighted once more.

London World wrote: “All eyes on the defender given rumours of Newcastle United bids. Was led on a merry dance by Bryan Mbeumo before the Brentford opener.”

Newcastle remain in negotiations with Palace for Guehi and will be looking to strike a deal in the final weeks of the summer transfer window but have so far been successful. According to Sky Sports, The Magpies’ latest proposal for the England international was valued at around £65million including add-ons.

Newcastle’s club record transfer stands at £63million paid for Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in August 2022.