However, a low-key January hasn’t always been the way at St James Park as United have overseen some shock sales during the first month of the year and looked to give some life to struggling squads down the years. With the hours and minutes ticking away ahead of Monday’s deadline, we take a look at the ten most expensive deals Newcastle have been involved in during the winter trading period.
1. IN: Kieran Trippier - £12m from Atletico Madrid (January 2016)
The first major signing of a new era for Newcastle United as the former Spurs star was lured away from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. Trippier become a steadying hand on a United side firmly in the midst of a relegation battle - even when his involvement was curtailed by a foot injury. | Getty Images
2. IN: Andros Townsend - £12m from Tottenham Hotspur (January 2016)
As Steve McClaren's time drew to a close, there was one last roll of the dice as a number of signings were made during the January 2016 transfer window. Townsend produced a number of impressive displays - but it wasn't enough to help the Magpies retain their Premier League status. | Getty Images
3. IN: Jonjo Shelvey - £12m from Swansea City (January 2016)
Shelvey was added to a Magpies squad that was in the midst of fighting what would become an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League. The former Liverpool man remained part of the squad that helped United return to the top flight at the first attempt under Rafa Benitez. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
4. IN: Dan Burn - £13m from Brighton (January 2022)
The Blyth-born defender was brought back to the North East during Eddie Howe's first transfer window and has become a reliable and trustworthy outlet for the Magpies boss. There is an argument to suggest Burn has been one of Newcastle's best players throughout the current Premier League season. | Getty Images