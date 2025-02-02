The January transfer window is now in its final days and it would be safe to suggest it has not been the most eventful month for Newcastle United.

There have been some outgoings - but after months of speculation, it has not really lived up to all of the pre-window talk as the Magpies were linked with all kinds of weird and wonderful names and some current members of Eddie Howe’s squad were ‘on the radar’ of a number of clubs.

However, a low-key January hasn’t always been the way at St James Park as United have overseen some shock sales during the first month of the year and looked to give some life to struggling squads down the years. With the hours and minutes ticking away ahead of Monday’s deadline, we take a look at the ten most expensive deals Newcastle have been involved in during the winter trading period.

1 . IN: Kieran Trippier - £12m from Atletico Madrid (January 2016) The first major signing of a new era for Newcastle United as the former Spurs star was lured away from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. Trippier become a steadying hand on a United side firmly in the midst of a relegation battle - even when his involvement was curtailed by a foot injury. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . IN: Andros Townsend - £12m from Tottenham Hotspur (January 2016) As Steve McClaren's time drew to a close, there was one last roll of the dice as a number of signings were made during the January 2016 transfer window. Townsend produced a number of impressive displays - but it wasn't enough to help the Magpies retain their Premier League status. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . IN: Jonjo Shelvey - £12m from Swansea City (January 2016) Shelvey was added to a Magpies squad that was in the midst of fighting what would become an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League. The former Liverpool man remained part of the squad that helped United return to the top flight at the first attempt under Rafa Benitez. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales