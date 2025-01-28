Every Premier League January transfer deal as Newcastle United prepare for double exit
Newcastle United are yet to add to their squad with just a month remaining in the January transfer window.
The Magpies have been linked with a number of possible signings in recent weeks - but as it stands, they are yet to complete an incoming deal and seem increasingly unlikely to do so before the transfer window closes next Monday night. There have been a number of departures after long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Championship strugglers Portsmouth and highly-rated Under-21s midfielder Travis Hernes agreed to the first loan stint of his career with Danish club Aalborg. There were also loan exits for defensive duo Charlie McArthur and Alex Murphy after they joined Carlisle United and Bolton Wanderers respectively.
Two more departures are expected to be confirmed over the coming days as Miguel Almiron closes in on a return to former club Atlanta United after a fee believed to be worth around £10m was agreed. As revealed by the Gazette on Tuesday, Magpies youngster Jamie Miley is also said to be set to leave St James Park to join National League club Hartlepool United.
But what other business has been conducted across the Premier League this month? We take a look at the deals completed by all 20 clubs in English football’s top tier.
Arsenal
In: None Out: Josh Robinson - Wigan, undisclosed, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, loan
Aston Villa
In: Louie Barry - Stockport, recalled from loan, Donyell Malen - Borussia Dortmund, £20m, Andres Garcia - Levante Out: Lewis Dobbin - Norwich, loan, Jaden Philogene, Ipswich, £20m, Diego Carlos - Fenerbahce, £10m, Louie Barry - Hull City, loan
Bournemouth
In: Matai Akinmboni - DC United, £1.5m, Kai Crampton - Chelsea, undisclosed, Julio Soler - Lanus, £6.6m, Daniel Jebbison - Watford, recalled from loan, Zain Silcott-Duberry - Chelsea, undisclosed Out: Lewis Brown - Salisbury, loan, Finn Tonks - Farnborough, loan, Philip Billing - Napoli, loan, Max Aarons - Valencia, loan
Brentford
In: Ellery Balcombe - St Mirren, recalled from loan, Tristan Crama - Exeter, recalled from loan, Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, loan (£13.5m option to buy) Out: Ashley Hay - Cheltenham, loan, Val Adedokun - Cheltenham, loan, Jayden Meghoma - Preston, loan, Ellery Balcombe - Motherwell, loan, Mads Roerslev - Wolfsburg, loan
Brighton and Hove Albion
In: Diego Gomez - Inter Miami, £11m, Carl Rushworth, Hull City, recalled from loan Out: Louis Flower - Gateshead, loan, Jakub Moder - Feyenoord, £3.2m, Imari Samuels - Dundee Utd, undisclosed, Ben Jackson - Queen's Park, loan, Julio Enciso - Ipswich, loan
Chelsea
In: Aaron Anselmino - Boca Juniors, recalled from loan, Gabriel Slonina - Barnsley, recalled from loan, Trevoh Chalobah - Crystal Palace, recalled from loan Out: Renato Veiga - Juventus, loan, Alex Matos - Oxford United, loan, Kai Crampton - Bournemouth, undisclosed, Zain Silcott-Duberry - Bournemouth, undisclosed, Jimmy-Jay Morgan - Gillingham, loan
Crystal Palace
In: Malcolm Ebiowei - Oxford Utd, recalled from loan, Romain Esse - Millwall, undisclosed Out: Chris Francis - Dagenham & Redbridge, loan, Jemiah Umolu - Port Vale, loan, Asher Agbinone - Gillingham, loan, Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea, recalled from loan
Everton
In: Tyler Onyango - Stockport, recalled from loan Out: Charlie Whitaker - Notts County, free
Fulham
In: Matt Dibley-Dias - Northampton, recalled from loan, Devan Tanton - Chesterfield, recalled from loan Out: Olly Sanderson - Harrogate, loan
Ipswich Town
In: Ben Godfrey - Atalanta, loan, Jaden Philogene - Aston Villa, £20m, Julio Enciso - Brighton, loan, George Edmundson - Middlesbrough, recalled from loan Out: Ali Al-Hamadi - Stoke, loan
Leicester City
In: Woyo Coulibaly - Parma, £1.9m Out: Tom Cannon - Sheffield United, £10m, Hamza Choudhury - Sheffield United, loan
Liverpool
In: None Out: Rhys Williams - Morecambe, loan, Marcelo Pitaluga - Fluminense, undisclosed, Calvin Ramsay - Kilmarnock, loan, Tom Hill - Harrogate, undisclosed
Manchester City
In: Claudio Echeverri - River Plate, £12.5m (deal agreed in January 2024), Abdukodir Khusanov - Lens, £33.5m, Vitor Reis - Palmeiras, £29.6m, Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt, £59m Out: Kyle Walker - AC Milan, loan, Issa Kabore - Werder Bremen, loan, Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Stoke, loan
Manchester United
In: Joe Hugill - Wigan, recalled from loan Out: Antony - Real Betis, loan, Ethan Ennis - Doncaster, loan, Ethan Williams - Cheltenham, loan
In: None Out: Isaac Hayden - Portsmouth, loan, Charlie McArthur - Carlisle, loan, Alex Murphy - Bolton, loan, Travis Hernes - AaB, loan
Nottingham Forest
In: Wayne Hennessey - free, Esapa Osong - recalled from loan Out: Aaron Donnelly - Dundee, undisclosed, Esapa Osong - Cambridge United, loan
Southampton
In: Welington - Sao Paulo, undisclosed, Joachim Kayi Sanda - Valenciennes, undisclosed, Albert Gronbaek - Rennes, (option to buy included) Out: Ronnie Edwards - QPR, loan, Ben Brereton Diaz - Sheffield United, loan, Maxwel Cornet - West Ham, recalled from loan
Tottenham Hotspur
In: Antonin Kinsky - Slavia Prague, £12.5m, Min-Hyeok Yang - Gangwon FC, undisclosed (deal agreed July 2024), Dane Scarlett - Oxford Utd, recalled from loan Out: Matthew Craig - Mansfield, loan, Alfie Dorrington - Aberdeen, loan
In: None Out: Maxwel Cornet - Genoa, loan
