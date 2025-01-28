Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been some eye-catching deals completed by Premier League clubs during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are yet to add to their squad with just a month remaining in the January transfer window.

Two more departures are expected to be confirmed over the coming days as Miguel Almiron closes in on a return to former club Atlanta United after a fee believed to be worth around £10m was agreed. As revealed by the Gazette on Tuesday, Magpies youngster Jamie Miley is also said to be set to leave St James Park to join National League club Hartlepool United.

But what other business has been conducted across the Premier League this month? We take a look at the deals completed by all 20 clubs in English football’s top tier.

Arsenal

In: None Out: Josh Robinson - Wigan, undisclosed, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, loan

Aston Villa

In: Louie Barry - Stockport, recalled from loan, Donyell Malen - Borussia Dortmund, £20m, Andres Garcia - Levante Out: Lewis Dobbin - Norwich, loan, Jaden Philogene, Ipswich, £20m, Diego Carlos - Fenerbahce, £10m, Louie Barry - Hull City, loan

Bournemouth

In: Matai Akinmboni - DC United, £1.5m, Kai Crampton - Chelsea, undisclosed, Julio Soler - Lanus, £6.6m, Daniel Jebbison - Watford, recalled from loan, Zain Silcott-Duberry - Chelsea, undisclosed Out: Lewis Brown - Salisbury, loan, Finn Tonks - Farnborough, loan, Philip Billing - Napoli, loan, Max Aarons - Valencia, loan

Brentford

In: Ellery Balcombe - St Mirren, recalled from loan, Tristan Crama - Exeter, recalled from loan, Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, loan (£13.5m option to buy) Out: Ashley Hay - Cheltenham, loan, Val Adedokun - Cheltenham, loan, Jayden Meghoma - Preston, loan, Ellery Balcombe - Motherwell, loan, Mads Roerslev - Wolfsburg, loan

Brighton and Hove Albion

In: Diego Gomez - Inter Miami, £11m, Carl Rushworth, Hull City, recalled from loan Out: Louis Flower - Gateshead, loan, Jakub Moder - Feyenoord, £3.2m, Imari Samuels - Dundee Utd, undisclosed, Ben Jackson - Queen's Park, loan, Julio Enciso - Ipswich, loan

Chelsea

In: Aaron Anselmino - Boca Juniors, recalled from loan, Gabriel Slonina - Barnsley, recalled from loan, Trevoh Chalobah - Crystal Palace, recalled from loan Out: Renato Veiga - Juventus, loan, Alex Matos - Oxford United, loan, Kai Crampton - Bournemouth, undisclosed, Zain Silcott-Duberry - Bournemouth, undisclosed, Jimmy-Jay Morgan - Gillingham, loan

Crystal Palace

In: Malcolm Ebiowei - Oxford Utd, recalled from loan, Romain Esse - Millwall, undisclosed Out: Chris Francis - Dagenham & Redbridge, loan, Jemiah Umolu - Port Vale, loan, Asher Agbinone - Gillingham, loan, Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea, recalled from loan

Everton

In: Tyler Onyango - Stockport, recalled from loan Out: Charlie Whitaker - Notts County, free

Fulham

In: Matt Dibley-Dias - Northampton, recalled from loan, Devan Tanton - Chesterfield, recalled from loan Out: Olly Sanderson - Harrogate, loan

Ipswich Town

In: Ben Godfrey - Atalanta, loan, Jaden Philogene - Aston Villa, £20m, Julio Enciso - Brighton, loan, George Edmundson - Middlesbrough, recalled from loan Out: Ali Al-Hamadi - Stoke, loan

Leicester City

In: Woyo Coulibaly - Parma, £1.9m Out: Tom Cannon - Sheffield United, £10m, Hamza Choudhury - Sheffield United, loan

Liverpool

In: None Out: Rhys Williams - Morecambe, loan, Marcelo Pitaluga - Fluminense, undisclosed, Calvin Ramsay - Kilmarnock, loan, Tom Hill - Harrogate, undisclosed

Manchester City

In: Claudio Echeverri - River Plate, £12.5m (deal agreed in January 2024), Abdukodir Khusanov - Lens, £33.5m, Vitor Reis - Palmeiras, £29.6m, Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt, £59m Out: Kyle Walker - AC Milan, loan, Issa Kabore - Werder Bremen, loan, Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Stoke, loan

Manchester United

In: Joe Hugill - Wigan, recalled from loan Out: Antony - Real Betis, loan, Ethan Ennis - Doncaster, loan, Ethan Williams - Cheltenham, loan

Newcastle United

In: None Out: Isaac Hayden - Portsmouth, loan, Charlie McArthur - Carlisle, loan, Alex Murphy - Bolton, loan, Travis Hernes - AaB, loan

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy. Murphy is currently on-loan at Bolton Wanderers. | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest

In: Wayne Hennessey - free, Esapa Osong - recalled from loan Out: Aaron Donnelly - Dundee, undisclosed, Esapa Osong - Cambridge United, loan

Southampton

In: Welington - Sao Paulo, undisclosed, Joachim Kayi Sanda - Valenciennes, undisclosed, Albert Gronbaek - Rennes, (option to buy included) Out: Ronnie Edwards - QPR, loan, Ben Brereton Diaz - Sheffield United, loan, Maxwel Cornet - West Ham, recalled from loan

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Antonin Kinsky - Slavia Prague, £12.5m, Min-Hyeok Yang - Gangwon FC, undisclosed (deal agreed July 2024), Dane Scarlett - Oxford Utd, recalled from loan Out: Matthew Craig - Mansfield, loan, Alfie Dorrington - Aberdeen, loan

In: None Out: Maxwel Cornet - Genoa, loan

In: Emmanuel Agbadou - Reims, £16.6m Out: None