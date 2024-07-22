Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has issued a message to supporters following his arrival from Newcastle United.

Last month, Newcastle and Man United agreed a compensation fee to release Ashworth from his contract and allow him to start working at Old Trafford. Three weeks into the role and Man United have already completed the signings of Joshua Zirkzee from Bolobna and Leny Yoro from Lille for a combined fee of £88million including add-ons.

Erik ten Hag has also signed a contract extension at Old Trafford following the side’s eighth place Premier League finish and FA Cup win last season. Meanwhile, Newcastle have appointed Paul Mitchell as sporting director at St James’ Park.

In a column addressing supporters, Ashworth stated: “This is one of my first opportunities to address Manchester United fans since joining the club as sporting director on 1 July, so I want to start by saying how delighted I am to be here.

"The close season is always a reset moment for every club, but the sense of renewal has been particularly strong at Manchester United this summer as our new leadership structure takes shape."

"Our first big decision of the summer was to extend Erik ten Hag’s contract as men’s first-team manager to June 2026, reflecting our strong belief in him as one of Europe’s top coaches.

“Delivering a successful women’s team and a thriving, productive academy are both key objectives of my job, and I have a strong background in both areas. Women’s football was an important part of my remit in past roles with Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and the FA, and it will be the same at Manchester United. Women’s football is arguably the most exciting area of growth in the global game, and we want to be part of that.

"So it's going to be an incredibly proud moment entering the directors' box on the home side for the first time when the Premier League season gets under way against Fulham on August 16. "Omar Berrada has started as chief executive, and Jason Wilcox as technical director, and I can assure you that we have lost no time in getting to work.

“This remains one of the biggest football clubs in the world, but that is not our measure of success; the focus is on getting back to being among the best on the pitch. It won’t happen overnight, but, together with Omar and his new leadership team, we will not rest until we have achieved it.”

Ashworth joined Newcastle in June 2022 but was placed on gardening leave less than two years into the role following interest from Manchester United. After five months of negotiations, Newcastle and Man United finally reached an agreement to allow the 53-year-old to start work at Old Trafford.

While the compensation fee agreed between the clubs was not the £20million Newcastle were initially understood to be asking for, it is reportedly in the region of £10million.