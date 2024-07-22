Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have been told to make a shock move for Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils academy product scored just eight goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season - but did help Erik ten Hag’s side lift the FA Cup with a final win against arch rivals Manchester City that ensured Newcastle United would miss out on a place in European competition for the upcoming season. His inability to find consistent form throughout the campaign cost Rashford a place in the England squad for the Euro 2024 as now former manager Gareth Southgate opted to name the likes of Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Cole Palmer in his 26-man final selection.

There have been some suggestions the 26-year-old has a difficult relationship with Red Devils manager Ten Hag after the duo clashed following Rashford’s decision to go on a night out following a home defeat against eventual Premier League champions Manchester City in October. With speculation regarding the forward’s future at Old Trafford still ongoing, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has suggested he ‘would love’ to see Rashford join his old club, even if it meant paying over £80m to secure what would be a surprise deal.

He told talkSPORT: “I’ve got a soft spot for Rashford. I don't know why because watching him last season frustrated the hell out of me. When he's walking around at Luton and you're thinking come on mate give me more, but he's got star quality. He's got the X-factor and if you get a manager who gets the best out of him you're going to get a top player.

“He doesn't get on with Erik ten Hag, that's a problem that they've got to solve. You can't have someone on £375,000-a-week just sitting on the bench not doing anything and not featuring and not being involved. He's got to play, you've got to find a way of getting him in the team. He makes brilliant runs, but never gets the ball. Would you pay £80m for him? Yes I would, I would love to see him at Tottenham.”

Hammers to make move for England defender

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a move for AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori as part of a double defensive deal.

New Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui has already landed Wolves captain Max Kilman and is now looking to continue strengthening the defensive options he inherited from David Moyes by moving for former Chelsea star Tomori. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful three-year spell in Italy and helped Milan land the Serie A title in 2022 and has appeared in the Champions League during his time in the San Siro.

Newcastle are one of several clubs to be linked with a move to bring Tomori back to the Premier League in recent months but Italian outlet CalcioMercato has now claimed West Ham have ongoing ‘open dialogue’ with Milan over a possible move for the defender and have been quoted a fee of between £34m and £38m to make a deal happen.