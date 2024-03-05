Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave last month following an approach from Manchester United.

Ashworth decided to leave Newcastle after less than two years at St James' Park with Man United looking to appoint him in a similar role at Old Trafford. But clauses in Ashworth's Newcastle contract prevent him from a seamless switching of clubs.

There is no set release clause in Ashworth's contract and his period of gardening leave is set to run until January 2026 unless Newcastle can reach an agreement with Manchester United to terminate the 52-year-old's contract early. The Magpies reached such an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion which led to them appointing Ashworth in June 2022.

But they have been tough negotiators with The Red Devils, demanding a compensation fee of around £21million. Talks have progressed this week and Newcastle have stood firm on their valuation, with co-owner Amanda Staveley negotiating.

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe deemed Newcastle's demands as 'silly'.

He said: "A bit silly, personally. I won't get dragged into that.

"What I do think is completely absurd is suggesting a man who is really good at his job sits in his garden for one and a half years."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) at Manchester United with Erik ten Hag (centre) and Sir Dave Brailsford (right)

Newcastle's demands reflect concerns regarding Ashworth's extensive knowledge of the club's transfer strategy, recruitment and operations being in the hands of a rival club. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe revealed that he shared those concerns as he prepares to take control of the club's transfers this summer.

Newcastle plan for Ashworth to play no part in recruitment at any club this summer as they look to reach an agreement with Manchester United that would see the sporting director join later in the year.