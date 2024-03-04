Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we take a look at all the latest headlines from around the Premier League:

Manchester United ‘eye’ double Serie A raid

According to reports from Italy, Manchester United are interested in signing both Nicolo Barella and Gleison Bremer when the summer transfer window opens. Inter Live report that the Red Devils are interested in the pair, but will likely have to pay around £120m to secure their signatures.

Barella was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer before they opted to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. The Italian international has missed just one game for Inter this season - a match he was forced to sit out of through suspension.

Bremer, meanwhile, has started in all but one of Juventus’ Serie A games this season and has completed 90 minutes on 25 occasions. Inter and Juventus are currently tussling at the top of the table but could lose two of their key players if the Red Devils firm up their reported transfer interest.

Chelsea ‘target’ Brentford addition

Chelsea have identified Brentford’s Bernardo Cueva as a potential addition to help them revamp their set-piece specialists department. The Bees are renowned for their use of set-pieces and have been among the most effective teams from dead balls throughout their time in the Premier League under Thomas Frank.