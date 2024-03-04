Man Utd linked with Newcastle United transfer 'target' as Chelsea 'eye' key Brentford figure
Manchester United ‘eye’ double Serie A raid
According to reports from Italy, Manchester United are interested in signing both Nicolo Barella and Gleison Bremer when the summer transfer window opens. Inter Live report that the Red Devils are interested in the pair, but will likely have to pay around £120m to secure their signatures.
Barella was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer before they opted to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. The Italian international has missed just one game for Inter this season - a match he was forced to sit out of through suspension.
Bremer, meanwhile, has started in all but one of Juventus’ Serie A games this season and has completed 90 minutes on 25 occasions. Inter and Juventus are currently tussling at the top of the table but could lose two of their key players if the Red Devils firm up their reported transfer interest.
Chelsea ‘target’ Brentford addition
Chelsea have identified Brentford’s Bernardo Cueva as a potential addition to help them revamp their set-piece specialists department. The Bees are renowned for their use of set-pieces and have been among the most effective teams from dead balls throughout their time in the Premier League under Thomas Frank.
Chelsea had to settle for a point in their clash against Brentford on Saturday afternoon as the pressure begins to grow on boss Mauricio Pochettino. According to the Telegraph, Cueva is on Chelsea’s radar and could be someone the club move for to help shape their backroom footballing department.