‘No idea’ - Bruno Guimaraes’ cheeky response following shock Sandro Tonali sighting

Newcastle United face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

By Joe Buck
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Premier League games rarely come tougher than a trip to face Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium. Although Newcastle sit two places above City in the Premier League table, their recent record, one that has seen them lose 14 consecutive league games at the stadium, is hardly something to shout about.

If Eddie Howe’s side are to break that streak this weekend, then they will be reliant on their key players and new signings to really make a difference. Sandro Tonali, who marked his Magpies debut in the best possible way with a goal just six minutes into his debut will be one of the players that the Magpies will rely on this weekend.

The Italian’s performance against Villa impressed many - and he celebrated his debut in surprising fashion. Earlier in the week, Tonali was pictured visiting a Wetherspoons in Gosforth with eagle eyed fans able to snap a picture.

Unsurprisingly, news of his visit went viral on social media with supporter speculating why the 23-year-old found himself visiting the pub. This question was posed to Bruno Guimaraes by Sport Bible for a Tik Tok video.

In response to this question, the Brazilian, who was signing a pair of football boots, responded by laughing, before exclaiming he had ‘no idea’ who was responsible for Tonali’s Wetherspoons visit. The pair will be hoping they can impress once again this weekend against a very strong Manchester City midfielder - albeit one that won’t have Kevin De Bruyne lining up against them.

The mystery, it seems, continues.