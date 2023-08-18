Having been slipped in by Jacob Murphy, Barnes had just one thought in his mind to fire home his side’s fifth goal of the game. Despite moments earlier setting up Callum Wilson in similar fashion - and repeating the feat moments later only to Wilson’s effort being well stopped by Emiliano Martinez - Barnes revealed to the Gazette that he only had one thought in his mind as he was sent through on goal.

Barnes said: “When I went through the second time, I thought ‘well I’ve already set him up once’ and I back myself to score. It fell lovely for me when I went through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s something that I’ve worked on in the last couple of seasons, my composure in-front of goal. When I’m in those positions, I back myself to score so thankfully I put it away and that really did just see the game off.”

Barnes’ 22 minute appearance against Villa ended with the 25-year-old registering his first goal and assists for Newcastle and he has admitted to loving life in the north east: “I’m loving it.” Barnes said.

“The first week or so was hectic in getting everything sorted and going straight out to America and thrown into the deep end and straight into a game.