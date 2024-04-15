Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has done a ‘brilliant job’ to lead Newcastle United into contention for a place in Europe - according to Magpies legend Alan Shearer.

The loss of summer signing Sandro Tonali to a long-term suspension for breaching gambling regulations almost set the tone for what could have been a disappointing season at St James Park as Howe’s squad was decimated by a lengthy list of absentees on a routine basis. The likes of Joelinton, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Sven Botman have all face significant spells on the sidelines with injuries and it could be argued Howe has not been able to field what many would view as his strongest starting eleven since the first month of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet after battling through the worst of his injury crisis, the former Bournemouth manager has led the Magpies into contention for a second successive season in European competition. Their push for a Europa League place received a treble boost at the weekend as Howe’s side claimed a 4-0 home win against Spurs before watching top six rivals Manchester United and West Ham United drop points in respective games against Bournemouth and Fulham.

Former Magpies captain Shearer assessed the job Howe has done in what has been a challenging year at St James Park and insisted his old club can delivered an ‘incredible season’ by securing a place in Europe over the next month.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: “He’s doing a brilliant job. If you look at the injuries Newcastle had before yesterday’s game, it’s arguable that with the injuries he could have put a better team out, a better eleven, than the one that was actually against Tottenham. That tells you how good a job he is doing. The last couple of results were superb, they’ve got a decent run-in, so if they can get into a Europa League spot, which is every chance now, then it would still be an incredible season because of everything that has been thrown at them.”