Darren Eales has told Newcastle United supporters that the Saudi-backed ownership aim to build a “world-class” club that challenges for silverware within five years.

Toon fans have already sampled a glimpse of success without ending their 70-year domestic trophy drought. A Geordie takeover at Wembley a year ago ended in Carabao Cup final heartbreak and Champions League nights returned this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have dropped off in 2023-24 but the ambitious regime plans on ensuring those memories become a regular occurrence. Amanda Staveley vowed on arrival that the Magpies can expect to be challenging at the upper echelons of world football in years to come - and that promise still stands.

Eales has dampened expectations in recent times, admitting in January that Newcastle might be forced to sell players this summer. United were forced to keep their powder dry in the winter window despite needing reinforcements as FFP/PSR restrictions tightened the purse strings.

However, the Toon CEO met with the club’s recently appointed Fan Advisory Board last month to reaffirm the lofty ambitions. Minutes from the meeting have been released - with Eales outlining what Newcastle fans can expect in the coming years.

“We’re going to build a results-driven, world-class, sustainable organisation that consistently achieves top-six status for men’s and women’s teams and wins major trophies, within the next five years,” he told the board. “The club’s revenue growth over the last two seasons and into this season has been incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Off the pitch, because we started from a low revenue base, we are still a long way behind the top six in the Premier League. Since we can only spend a percentage of revenue, we always look to spend the maximum we can on the team within the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).