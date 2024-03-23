Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Florian Lejeune admitted he 'would have liked to settle down' when discussing his time at Newcastle United.

The French defender joined Newcastle in 2017 and quickly established himself as an important player in Rafael Benitez's side in his first season. But two ACL injuries in the space of eight months saw Lejeune fall out of favour under Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subsequently loaned out to La Liga side Alaves in a deal that was later made permanent. The 32-year-old has since joined Rayo Vallecano, playing against Newcastle at St James' Park in a mid-season friendly during the 2022 World Cup break - The Magpies won the match 2-1.

Lejeune has played for nine clubs during his professional career and Newcastle remain the only side he has spent more than two seasons with. The centre-back made 46 appearances in total for The Magpies with his only two goals for the club coming in stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park in 2020.

And had it not been for the 'complicated' injuries, Lejeune told Le Figaro that he would 'still be at Newcastle'.

“Two cruciate in eight months," he said. "It was a complicated period. I tried to put things into perspective, to tell myself that I still have many years ahead of me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would have liked to settle down a bit more [at Newcastle], but you have to know how to adapt. We’re young, we can move, we adapt.

"It’s just that you have to be ready mentally. You shouldn’t be afraid to take risks. If you just wait and endure, it’s a bit completed to develop your career.”

Ultimately, Lejeune opted to leave St James' Park in order to 'feel happier' and get more regular game time.

"While I had great economic and contractual security in Newcastle," he added. "It’s above all a passion. As long as I know I'm going to be on the bench at the weekend, that doesn't interest me. I prefer to go to a more modest team.”